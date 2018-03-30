Air T, Inc. (AIRT) Director John A. Reeves Sells 417 Shares

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director John A. Reeves sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $11,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AIRT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588. The firm has a market cap of $52.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.46. Air T, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through five segments: overnight air cargo, ground equipment sales, ground support services, printing equipment and maintenance, and leasing. The company’s overnight air cargo segment operates in the air express delivery services industry. The ground equipment sales segment manufactures and provides mobile deicers and other specialized equipment products to passenger and cargo airlines, airports, the United States military and industrial customers.

