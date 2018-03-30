AirMedia Group (AMCN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:AMCN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AirMedia Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 48.8802462488352 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,980. AirMedia Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

About AirMedia Group

AirMedia Group Inc is an operator of out-of-home advertising platforms in China. The Company is engaged in selling advertising time slots on its network, primarily air travel advertising network. It holds concession rights to install and operate wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) systems on trains administered by over eight regional railway administrative bureaus in China.

