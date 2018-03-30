Aixtron (AIXA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($12.35) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AIXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($12.35) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Liberum Capital set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($22.22) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($12.35) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, equinet set a €11.60 ($14.32) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.36 ($15.26).

ETR:AIXA opened at €15.68 ($19.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,180.00 and a P/E ratio of 261.25. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €3.27 ($4.04) and a 12-month high of €19.56 ($24.15).

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services; and offers peripheral equipment and services.

