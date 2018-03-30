Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,046 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11,910.71, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $417.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $564,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. KeyCorp lowered Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.32 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

