Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AKTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Akari Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akari Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.82. 36,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,354. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $22.20.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.59. research analysts forecast that Akari Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 144,477 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, formerly Celsus Therapeutics Plc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases caused by dysregulation of complement component 5 (C5), including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain Barre syndrome and atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome.

