Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s share price traded down 12.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $25.61. 557,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 380,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Akcea Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Wells Fargo raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akcea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 988,200 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $8,528,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $6,872,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,736,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Stock Price Down 12.8%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/akcea-therapeutics-akca-stock-price-down-12-8.html.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders. The Company’s drugs, volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, are all based on antisense technology developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Ionis).

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.