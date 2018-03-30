Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AKCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Wells Fargo reissued a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKCA traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 557,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,887. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKCA. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,413,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders. The Company’s drugs, volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, are all based on antisense technology developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Ionis).

