Alba Minerals Ltd (AA) Director Arthur Brown Buys 150,000 Shares

Alba Minerals Ltd (CVE:AA) Director Arthur Brown acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

Arthur Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Arthur Brown bought 30,000 shares of Alba Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Arthur Brown bought 20,000 shares of Alba Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Arthur Brown bought 10,500 shares of Alba Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,310.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Arthur Brown purchased 20,000 shares of Alba Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$4,600.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Arthur Brown sold 36,500 shares of Alba Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$15,330.00.

Alba Minerals stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.12. 96,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,592. Alba Minerals Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.43.

Alba Minerals Company Profile

Alba Minerals Ltd., formerly Acrex Ventures Ltd., is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties segment. It focuses on the development of gold, platinum group metals (PGM’s) and base metals properties.

