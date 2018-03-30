Albany International Corp. (AIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Albany International an industry rank of 227 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 81,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.37. Albany International has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $2,018.94, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Albany International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $226.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Albany International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,559,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,535,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,417,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,112,000 after acquiring an additional 269,083 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 18.6% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 405,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,285,000 after acquiring an additional 63,595 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Albany International by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 27,848 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. is focused on textiles and materials processing business. The Company operates through two segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Company’s Machine Clothing segment supplies permeable and impermeable belts used in the manufacture of paper, paperboard, nonwovens, fiber cement and various other industrial applications.

