Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$12.77. 750,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,515. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$12.51 and a 1-year high of C$14.40. The company has a market cap of $4,960.00, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of C$523.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$529.23 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/algonquin-power-utilities-corp-aqn-announces-0-15-quarterly-dividend-updated.html.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated and non-regulated generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.