Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

NYSE:AQN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 147,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,266. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

