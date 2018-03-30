Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

ALIM has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

NASDAQ:ALIM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.03. 105,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,280. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.64. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $72.08, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. sell-side analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, CEO C. Daniel Myers sold 52,900 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $65,067.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,925.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Ashman sold 25,500 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,704 shares of company stock worth $224,432. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,399 shares during the period. Alimera Sciences makes up 0.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Alimera Sciences worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc (Alimera) is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The Company focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina.

