Alio Gold Inc (ALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALO. UBS raised shares of Alio Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alio Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Alio Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alio Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ALO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. 137,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,843. Alio Gold has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.14, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of -0.56.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Alio Gold by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alio Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Alio Gold by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alio Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Alio Gold in the third quarter worth $231,000.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, formerly Timmins Gold Corp, is a Canada-based gold producer engaged in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of resource properties in Mexico through its subsidiaries, Timmins Goldcorp Mexico, SA de C.V. and Molimentales del Noroeste, SA de C.V. (MdN). MdN owns the San Francisco Mine in Sonora, Mexico.

