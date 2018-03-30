Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.23% of Alleghany worth $21,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Alleghany by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in Alleghany by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Alleghany by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alleghany from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.50.

NYSE:Y traded up $9.48 on Friday, hitting $614.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,311.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.00 and a beta of 0.93. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $521.07 and a one year high of $639.42.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.39 by $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 32.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.38, for a total transaction of $323,501.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Alleghany Insurance Holdings LLC (AIHL) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the property and casualty insurance business. AIHL’s insurance operations are conducted by its subsidiaries RSUI Group, Inc (RSUI), CapSpecialty, Inc (CapSpecialty) and Pacific Compensation Corporation (PacificComp).

