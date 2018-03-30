Allegiant Air (ALGT) & Bba Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Critical Analysis

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ: ALGT) and Bba Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Allegiant Air pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bba Aviation pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Allegiant Air pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Allegiant Air has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bba Aviation has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allegiant Air and Bba Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiant Air $1.50 billion 1.84 $194.90 million $11.96 14.43 Bba Aviation $2.37 billion 1.99 $119.40 million N/A N/A

Allegiant Air has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bba Aviation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allegiant Air and Bba Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiant Air 1 6 6 0 2.38 Bba Aviation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Allegiant Air currently has a consensus target price of $163.30, suggesting a potential downside of 5.36%. Given Allegiant Air’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Allegiant Air is more favorable than Bba Aviation.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiant Air and Bba Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiant Air 12.96% 31.47% 8.07% Bba Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Allegiant Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bba Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Allegiant Air shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allegiant Air beats Bba Aviation on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegiant Air

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 2, 2018, it operated a fleet of 37 MD-80 aircraft and 53 Airbus A320 series aircraft provided services on 396 routes to 119 cities. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including convenience fees, baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, change fees, priority boarding, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services, as well as use of its call center for purchases. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms, ground transportation, and attractions; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. Further, the company offers leases spare engines to a third party; and offers management solutions to golf courses. Allegiant Travel Company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Bba Aviation

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including office rentals and other technical services, fuelling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet. It also provides a portfolio of licensed parts and MRO services, including equipment, components, and spare parts for maturing and legacy platforms; transforms on-core products from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial, B&GA, and military fixed wing and rotorcraft platforms to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their customers. In addition, the company offers engine repair and overhaul services, such as full engine overhaul, scheduled engine repair, on-wing in-field repair, aircraft-on-ground support, engine accessory part, and component repair services to private and commercial operators of aircrafts in the B&GA, regional airline, and rotorcraft fleets. BBA Aviation plc was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

