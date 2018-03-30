Allegion (ALLE) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

Media headlines about Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allegion earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 44.5703289896525 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,576. Allegion has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $7,995.58, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Allegion had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 126.46%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Kemp sold 14,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $1,274,754.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,520.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $340,485.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,105.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $4,924,641. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

