Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 19,775 Shares of XL Group Ltd. (XL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,775 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of XL Group worth $15,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XL. UBS cut XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 19th. JMP Securities cut XL Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XL Group from $43.00 to $57.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut XL Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of XL Group in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. XL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

In other XL Group news, General Counsel Gould Kirstin Romann sold 62,290 shares of XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $2,684,076.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Robb sold 20,000 shares of XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,078,776. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XL stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. XL Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. XL Group had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that XL Group Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. XL Group’s payout ratio is -39.29%.

XL Group Profile

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

