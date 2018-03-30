Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,145 Shares of KLX Inc (KLXI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of KLX worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in KLX by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 149,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 81,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,348,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in KLX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in KLX by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 160,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in KLX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get KLX alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on KLX to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of KLX in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ:KLXI opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,510.20, a PE ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. KLX Inc has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.87 million. KLX had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that KLX Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,145 Shares of KLX Inc (KLXI)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/alliancebernstein-l-p-sells-6145-shares-of-klx-inc-klxi.html.

KLX Profile

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG). The ASG segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; and bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps.

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.