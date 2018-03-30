Campbell Soup (CPB) Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785,162 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Campbell Soup worth $15,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,513,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,619,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,752 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,808,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,602,000 after acquiring an additional 263,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,095,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $103,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.64. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,049.35, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $200,332.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,998,171.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.51 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices.

