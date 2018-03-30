United Natural Foods (UNFI) Holdings Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,572 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.61% of United Natural Foods worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 49,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $2,426,296.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,505.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 3,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,360.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,111 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,606 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNFI opened at $42.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,151.96, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 8.49%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Loop Capital set a $56.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $49.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

