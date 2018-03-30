Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 55,679 Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of Brady at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,081,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,496,000 after acquiring an additional 196,730 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Brady by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brady by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 55,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRC opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brady Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,910.54, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $287.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. Brady’s payout ratio is 56.08%.

In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Brady

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

