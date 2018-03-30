Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,191,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 489.1% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 50.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

In related news, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 10,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philippe Galtie sold 24,758 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $2,718,180.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,000 shares of company stock worth $4,124,730 and have sold 139,636 shares worth $14,979,843. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11,997.74, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.78. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.87%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

