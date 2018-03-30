Allion (ALL) Price Tops $0.0168 on Exchanges

Allion (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Allion has a market cap of $104,031.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of Allion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Allion has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Allion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Allion alerts:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000878 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001415 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Allion Coin Profile

Allion (CRYPTO:ALL) is a coin. Allion’s total supply is 7,323,359 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,359 coins. The official website for Allion is www.trollpay.com. Allion’s official Twitter account is @allion_all.

Allion Coin Trading

Allion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Allion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Allion must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Allion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Allion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.