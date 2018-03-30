Ally Financial (ALLY) Receives $32.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 203,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 123,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 168,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.15. 2,781,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,085. The company has a market capitalization of $11,560.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ally Financial (ALLY) Receives $32.13 Average Price Target from Analysts” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/ally-financial-ally-receives-32-13-average-price-target-from-analysts.html.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.