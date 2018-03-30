Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Share Price

Media stories about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.6646443521621 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $10.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,171,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $153.99. The firm has a market cap of $11,930.41, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 2.67.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.10). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 545.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total value of $985,955.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,955.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $234,034.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,569.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,365 shares of company stock worth $33,239,418. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

