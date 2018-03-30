Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) Director David R. Garcia Sells 11,393 Shares

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director David R. Garcia sold 11,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $37,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,027.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN APT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,503. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Alpha Pro Tech announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.35% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

