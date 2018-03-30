Alphabit (ABC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $772.00

Alphabit (CURRENCY:ABC) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Alphabit has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alphabit has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $772.00 worth of Alphabit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphabit token can now be bought for about $32.34 or 0.00487999 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00740771 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015082 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00147270 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00032483 BTC.

About Alphabit

Alphabit’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. Alphabit’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Alphabit’s official Twitter account is @AB_CHAIN. Alphabit’s official website is www.alphabitcoinfund.com.

Buying and Selling Alphabit

Alphabit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy Alphabit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphabit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphabit using one of the exchanges listed above.

