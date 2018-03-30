CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,222 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 129,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in CVS Health by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 31,455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS opened at $62.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63,621.30, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $48.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 30.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $98.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital set a $73.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

