ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (EDOG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,243. ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

