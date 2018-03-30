Altair Engineering (ALTR) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Citigroup

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALTR. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

NASDAQ ALTR traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $31.36. 143,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,284. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,675,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,858,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,950,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Altair Engineering (ALTR) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Citigroup” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/altair-engineering-altr-given-new-37-00-price-target-at-citigroup-updated.html.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc is a United States-based software company. The Company is focused on developing engineering software and computing technologies. The Company’s products include HyperWorks, solidThinking, PBS Works, and Carriots. The Company offers a range of solutions such as product engineering, industrial design, and tailored solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.