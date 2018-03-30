Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Brokerages expect Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to announce $2.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.86 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $9.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATUS. Buckingham Research began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.91 in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 1,961,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,518. The company has a market capitalization of $13,621.02 and a P/E ratio of 924.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc is engaged in providing broadband communications and video services in the United States. The Company’s segments include Cablevision and Cequel. Cablevision provides broadband, pay television and telephony services to residential and business customers in and around the New York metropolitan area.

