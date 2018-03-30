Scotiabank Reiterates “C$14.50” Price Target for Altius Minerals (ALS)

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) has been given a C$14.50 price target by analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE ALS traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.06. 99,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,783. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$10.05 and a 1 year high of C$15.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/altius-minerals-als-given-a-c14-50-price-target-by-scotiabank-analysts-updated.html.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation is a mining royalty and mineral project generation company. The Company is engaged in the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests cover mining operations producing copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, precious metals, potash, and thermal (electrical) and metallurgical coal.

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.