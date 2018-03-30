Altria Group Inc (MO) Position Boosted by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.6% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,734.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,530 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 557.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, SVP James E. Dillard III sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $410,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $115,395.27, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.45 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.04 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.99.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

