Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,125,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,373,000 after purchasing an additional 208,935 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 845,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 499,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Vetr lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.04 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.99.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,631.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Dillard III sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $410,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,888,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,517. The company has a market cap of $118,683.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: “Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/altria-group-inc-mo-shares-sold-by-exencial-wealth-advisors-llc-updated.html.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.