G Paul Hooper Buys 4,702 Shares of Alumasc Group plc (ALU) Stock

Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) insider G Paul Hooper acquired 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,065.58 ($8,380.19).

Shares of Alumasc Group stock opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.73) on Friday. Alumasc Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 115 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a GBX 2.95 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st.

ALU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Alumasc Group from GBX 235 ($3.25) to GBX 200 ($2.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. FinnCap decreased their price objective on shares of Alumasc Group from GBX 225 ($3.11) to GBX 190 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

About Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc is a building products, systems and solutions company. The Company’s segments include, Solar Shading & Screening, Roofing & Walling, Water Management, and Housebuilding & Ancillary Products. The Solar Shading & Screening segment offers Levolux’s architectural solutions, which are used to shade and screen buildings.

