Amazon.com (AMZN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,755.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,655.33 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $1,760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,481.38.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,447.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $859.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,617.54. The firm has a market cap of $724,732.75, a PE ratio of 235.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total value of $788,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,778,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,549.90, for a total transaction of $387,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,499,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Whitnell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 581.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/amazon-com-amzn-rating-lowered-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.