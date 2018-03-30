AmberCoin (CRYPTO:AMBER) Market Cap Reaches $358,920.00

AmberCoin (CURRENCY:AMBER) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, AmberCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. AmberCoin has a total market cap of $358,920.00 and $3.00 worth of AmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmberCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AmberCoin alerts:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AmberCoin Coin Profile

AmberCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2014. AmberCoin’s total supply is 43,699,481 coins. The official website for AmberCoin is ambercoin.info. AmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @AmberTradeLTD.

AmberCoin Coin Trading

AmberCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase AmberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmberCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for AmberCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmberCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.