Ambrosus Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta and Binance. Ambrosus has a market cap of $36.20 million and $438,258.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00746738 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00016311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014114 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00151448 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00033398 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. “

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

