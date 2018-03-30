American Electric Technologies (AETI) Issues Earnings Results

American Electric Technologies (NASDAQ:AETI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter. American Electric Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.43% and a negative return on equity of 71.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AETI opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.67. American Electric Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Electric Technologies stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AETI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,845 shares during the quarter. American Electric Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 7.78% of American Electric Technologies worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Technologies, Inc is a provider of power delivery solutions to the global energy industry. The Company serves a range of markets, such as power generation and distribution, oil and gas, and marine and industrial. It provides power delivery solutions for the power generation and distribution market sectors.

