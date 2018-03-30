Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 118,138 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,138 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $21,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,099.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 3,161,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,056,000 after buying an additional 65,938 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,756,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,884,000 after buying an additional 745,672 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $2,013,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE AMH opened at $20.08 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,672.09, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Dann V. Angeloff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $59,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,005 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,724.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

