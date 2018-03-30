American National BankShares (AMNB) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

AMNB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National BankShares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded American National BankShares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American National BankShares has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. American National BankShares has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $330.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 19.74%. analysts predict that American National BankShares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

American National BankShares declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback 300,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 20.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 32.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 44.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American National BankShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc is a one-bank holding company. American National Bank and Trust Company (the Bank) is the only banking subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through two segments: community banking, and trust and investment services. The Community banking segment involves making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses.

