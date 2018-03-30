American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Get American National BankShares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered American National BankShares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised American National BankShares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American National BankShares presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

AMNB stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.97, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. American National BankShares has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 19.74%. analysts expect that American National BankShares will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

American National BankShares declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 300,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/american-national-bankshares-amnb-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc is a one-bank holding company. American National Bank and Trust Company (the Bank) is the only banking subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through two segments: community banking, and trust and investment services. The Community banking segment involves making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American National BankShares (AMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.