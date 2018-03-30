American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.16, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.79.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) by 143.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 1.14% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery equipment and radiation therapy and related equipment to approximately 20 medical centers in approximately 20 states in the United States. The Company provides Gamma Knife services through its over 81% indirect interest in GK Financing, LLC (GKF).

