American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Sells $172,676.79 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director J Michael Edenfield sold 13,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $172,676.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

J Michael Edenfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, J Michael Edenfield sold 21,755 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $279,116.65.

On Wednesday, March 28th, J Michael Edenfield sold 29,211 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $372,440.25.

On Monday, March 19th, J Michael Edenfield sold 23,417 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $300,205.94.

On Tuesday, March 13th, J Michael Edenfield sold 5,900 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $79,532.00.

On Friday, March 9th, J Michael Edenfield sold 10,551 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $140,855.85.

On Tuesday, December 26th, J Michael Edenfield sold 26,579 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $316,555.89.

On Friday, December 22nd, J Michael Edenfield sold 45,461 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $541,440.51.

On Wednesday, December 20th, J Michael Edenfield sold 6,569 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $77,054.37.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 111,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,392. The company has a market cap of $395.27, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.76. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.03 million. American Software had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 18.65%. equities research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in American Software during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in American Software by 957.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Software during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new stake in American Software during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in American Software by 7.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Software from $12.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc (American Software) develops, markets and supports a portfolio of software and services that delivers enterprise management, supply chain and retail planning solutions to the marketplace. The Company operates through three business segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Information Technology (IT) Consulting.

