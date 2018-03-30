American States Water (AWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American States Water have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company’s strength lies in an expanding customer base, extensive water rights and strong credit ratings.The company is increasing its electricity and water utility customer base at a slow but steady pace. Further, it makes systematic investments to strengthen the existing infrastructure. In addition, new water rates will help boost its margins. American States Water’s main drawback is its heavy dependence on a single state, California, for majority of its earnings. Plus, the company’s highly-regulated operations and risk of water contamination leading to an increase in operating costs could adversely impact its results.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo cut shares of American States Water from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 322,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,395. American States Water has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,928.30, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.41.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). American States Water had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that American States Water will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,667.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 1,100 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $61,369.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,887.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $229,966 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

