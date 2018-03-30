Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sandler O’Neill set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Deirdre Davey Mcgraw sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $957,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,337.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 4,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $699,251.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,693.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $7,105,121 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 394,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,649,000 after buying an additional 44,418 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.94. 1,074,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,151. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $118.84 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $21,648.39, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

