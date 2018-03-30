Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has a $176.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have outperformed the industry in the last six months. Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well positioned to grow through strategic acquisitions, given its strong liquidity position. Further, its efforts to modify product and service-offering capacity to keep pace with dynamic market needs will continue supporting top-line growth. While, elevated expenses and outflows in the company's Asset Management segment continue to be major concerns, lower tax rates are expected to lead to further improvement in profitability.”

AMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $168.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.56.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,504.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.84. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $118.84 and a 52-week high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 31,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $5,448,649.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,643,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 4,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $699,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,693.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,121. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

