AMP Capital Investors Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,500 Workiva Inc (WK)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth $224,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth $294,000. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Workiva Inc has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $998.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, major shareholder Jerome M. Behar sold 31,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $797,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jerome M. Behar sold 50,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $1,147,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,505. Company insiders own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Workiva to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workiva from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

WARNING: “AMP Capital Investors Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,500 Workiva Inc (WK)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/amp-capital-investors-ltd-acquires-shares-of-9500-workiva-inc-wk.html.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.