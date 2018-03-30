AMP Capital Investors Ltd Decreases Holdings in Gentex (GNTX)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at $9,900,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after buying an additional 473,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,737,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,798,000 after buying an additional 379,747 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gentex by 3.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,827,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,181,000 after buying an additional 237,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in Gentex by 61.7% in the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 605,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after buying an additional 231,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6,201.92, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Gentex has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $24.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, Chairman Fred Bauer sold 946,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $22,074,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 7,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $170,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,644.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 974,354 shares of company stock worth $22,734,583. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gentex to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Gentex in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

