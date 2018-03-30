AMP Capital Investors Ltd Grows Stake in DDR Corp (DDR)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,893 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned about 0.08% of DDR worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DDR by 21,980.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,725,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in DDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,357,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,884,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in DDR by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,869,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in DDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,733,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDR opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2,691.10, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. DDR Corp has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.20 million. DDR had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. DDR’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. research analysts forecast that DDR Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. DDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -104.11%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto acquired 1,351,558 shares of DDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $10,555,667.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,963,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,405,981.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,316,039 shares of company stock valued at $32,073,611. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDR has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DDR in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DDR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of DDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

DDR Profile

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

